DP Candidate Proposes Constitutional Amendment for 2-Term Presidency

Photo : YONHAP News

Liberal Democratic Party (DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung proposed a constitutional amendment allowing a president to serve two four-year terms, along with requiring a parliamentary recommendation for the appointment of a prime minister.In a social media post on Sunday, Lee advocated for strengthening presidential responsibility while decentralizing authority, arguing that a two-term presidency would enable a mid-term evaluation of the administration.The DP candidate also called for the introduction of a runoff system in presidential elections to reduce unnecessary social discord and ensure stronger democratic legitimacy.Regarding the prime minister's appointment, Lee proposed requiring a parliamentary recommendation to enhance respect for the prime minister's authority and ensure more faithful execution of duties.Additionally, he suggested limiting the president's ability to veto parliamentary bills related to alleged corruption and crimes involving the president or their family and requiring parliamentary approval for any declaration of martial law.The liberal candidate urged a revision of the Referendum Act to facilitate the constitutional amendment, aiming to put the matter to a vote in the 2026 local elections or, at the latest, the 2028 general elections.