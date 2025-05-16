Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

DP Candidate Proposes Constitutional Amendment for 2-Term Presidency

Written: 2025-05-18 13:45:06Updated: 2025-05-18 13:55:29

DP Candidate Proposes Constitutional Amendment for 2-Term Presidency

Photo : YONHAP News

Liberal Democratic Party (DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung proposed a constitutional amendment allowing a president to serve two four-year terms, along with requiring a parliamentary recommendation for the appointment of a prime minister.

In a social media post on Sunday, Lee advocated for strengthening presidential responsibility while decentralizing authority, arguing that a two-term presidency would enable a mid-term evaluation of the administration.

The DP candidate also called for the introduction of a runoff system in presidential elections to reduce unnecessary social discord and ensure stronger democratic legitimacy.

Regarding the prime minister's appointment, Lee proposed requiring a parliamentary recommendation to enhance respect for the prime minister's authority and ensure more faithful execution of duties.

Additionally, he suggested limiting the president's ability to veto parliamentary bills related to alleged corruption and crimes involving the president or their family and requiring parliamentary approval for any declaration of martial law.

The liberal candidate urged a revision of the Referendum Act to facilitate the constitutional amendment, aiming to put the matter to a vote in the 2026 local elections or, at the latest, the 2028 general elections.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >