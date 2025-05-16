Menu Content

SKT Launches Expert Committee to Restore User Trust After Data Breach

Written: 2025-05-18 14:22:04Updated: 2025-05-18 14:27:45

Photo : KBS News

SK Telecom (SKT) launched a committee of five external experts as part of efforts to regain subscriber trust following last month's data breach caused by a hacking incident.

According to SKT on Sunday, the committee, led by former Korea Productivity Center Chairman Ahn Wan-gi, held its inaugural meeting on Saturday, where members agreed to establish a channel to foster social trust and understanding regarding the data leak.

The committee, which will convene every other week, will advise SKT on urgent measures and recommend a mid- to long-term roadmap to rebuild public confidence.

However, the panel is not expected to directly handle issues related to charges imposed on subscribers who canceled their contracts due to the breach, with SKT instead focusing on conveying user concerns.

Meanwhile, SKT plans to begin explaining SIM protection services to elderly subscribers and those in remote areas on Monday, alongside offering SIM card replacement support.
