Photo : YONHAP News

Presidential candidates from the liberal Democratic Party (DP), the conservative People Power Party (PPP), the minor Reform Party, and the Justice Party will take part in their first televised debate on Sunday.Hosted by the National Election Commission (NEC), the debate will begin at 8 p.m. and focus on economic issues.DP candidate Lee Jae-myung, PPP candidate Kim Moon-soo, Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok, and Justice Party candidate Kwon Young-kook will initially discuss strategies to overcome low economic growth and revitalize the livelihood economy.The debate will also provide an opportunity to assess each candidate's campaign pledges related to United States tariffs and measures to strengthen national competitiveness.The four candidates are scheduled to participate in additional televised debates on May 23 and 27, focusing on social and political issues.