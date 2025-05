Photo : YONHAP News

Overcast skies are forecast nationwide on Monday, with rain expected to hit the central region starting in the afternoon.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), up to 20 millimeters of rain is projected in eastern Gyeonggi Province and Gangwon Province through Tuesday.Northern parts of North Chungcheong Province are expected to receive up to ten millimeters, while Seoul, Incheon, and western Gyeonggi Province may see around five millimeters. Other regions will likely receive less than five millimeters.Morning temperatures on Monday will range between eight and 15 degrees Celsius, with daytime highs rising to between 19 and 28 degrees.The difference between daytime and nighttime temperatures could be as much as 15 degrees.