Realmeter: DP’s Lee 50.2%, PPP’s Kim 35.6%, New Reform's Lee 8.7%

Photo : YONHAP News

A new poll shows that the Democratic Party’s Lee Jae-myung maintains a solid lead among presidential hopefuls for the June 3 election, with more than 50 percent support.In a survey of one-thousand-509 adults nationwide conducted by Realmeter from Wednesday to Friday, 50-point-two percent of the respondents selected Lee as their preferred candidate, down one-point-nine percentage points from the previous poll.The People Power Party’s Kim Moon-soo came in second with 35-point-six percent, with Lee Jun-seok of the minor New Reform Party trailing behind at eight-point-seven percent.More than 80 percent of the respondents said they will continue to support their preferred candidate until the election.Additionally, 55-point-six percent of respondents expressed a preference for candidates from the Democratic Party and the previous opposition bloc to win the next presidential election, while 39-point-five percent favored a candidate from the People Power Party.The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-five percentage points.