Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has warned that countries could face a return to reciprocal tariffs at levels that were announced April 2 if they fail to negotiate with the United States in “good faith.”Bessent issued the warning Sunday on an NBC news program, when asked about U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent statement that countries should expect letters from Bessent about their respective tariff rates.Bessent said this means that if countries are not negotiating in good faith, they will receive letters specifying their rates.He added that he would expect that everyone would negotiate in good faith.When asked in a separate interview with CNN how many countries the U.S. is expected to announce trade agreements with, Bessent said it depends on whether the countries negotiate in good faith.He said the U.S. is focused on solidifying deals with 18 important trading partners.