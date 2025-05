Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean girl group NewJeans, which is currently on hiatus due to a legal conflict with its label, appeared on Billboard’s latest “21 under 21” list, which recognizes the most influential artists under the age of 21.Billboard released the list Friday on its website, saying that though NewJeans has made headlines in recent months due to legal tensions with HYBE, the band’s chart dominance last year speaks to its fans’ unwavering passion.Billboard said the group’s second EP, “Get Up,” which topped the Billboard 200 in 2023, earned an additional 227-thousand equivalent album units last year and landed at No. 3 on the 2024 year-end World Albums chart and at No. 50 on Top Album Sales.This is the second consecutive year that NewJeans has earned a spot on the “21 under 21” list.Billboard compiles the list on the basis of metrics such as album sales, streaming numbers and overall influence.