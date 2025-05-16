S. Korea, US Expected to Hold Working-Level Talks on Tariffs

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States will reportedly hold working-level talks on tariffs as early as Tuesday in Washington.According to government sources on Monday, a government delegation led by Jang Seong-gil, chief of the trade ministry’s trade policy bureau, will leave for the U.S. on Tuesday for a second round of technical discussions with the U.S. delegation, primarily represented by the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.The South Korean delegation will reportedly include officials from the trade ministry as well as the finance, agriculture and science ministries.The working-level talks are likely to be the last in-person meeting between the two nations before South Korea’s presidential election on June 3, after which the new government is expected to make decisions on sensitive issues and finalize a deal.Last month, Seoul and Washington held “two-plus-two” trade consultations for their top trade and finance officials and agreed to craft a package of deals on tariffs and economic cooperation by July 8.