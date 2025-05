Photo : KBS News

Seoul Central District Court Judge Jee Kui-youn has denied allegations that he received improper hospitality at expensive bars.Jee stated his position in a brief statement on Monday at the start of the fourth hearing in former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s criminal insurrection trial.Jee said he is well aware of the concerns surrounding the allegations against him but that they are not true and he has never even considered accepting any improper hospitality.The judge continued that when a critical trial is underway, responding to continual allegations and attacks could affect the proceedings.He added that the court will focus on conducting a fair trial, swiftly and in accordance with legal procedures.Last week, the Democratic Party raised allegations that Jee had frequented entertainment establishments and received lavish treatment but someone else paid the bill.