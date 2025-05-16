Acting President Holds Economic Security Strategy Meeting ahead of Second Round of Technical Discussions with US

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Lee Ju-ho held an economic security strategy meeting ahead of a second round of technical discussions with the United States, set for this week.Lee presided over the meeting with chiefs from the trade, foreign and finance ministries, and other ministries, at the Seoul government complex on Monday.The participants discussed the results of the ministerial talks between Seoul and Washington, held on the margins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation trade ministers’ meeting last week.They also discussed response strategies for the second round of technical discussions with the U.S., set to take place in Washington from Tuesday to Thursday.According to the trade ministry, a South Korean delegation will engage in full-scale discussions with the U.S. during the upcoming technical discussions, focusing on six key areas: balanced trade, nontariff measures, economic security, digital trade, rules of origin and commercial considerations.The acting president instructed the government to put the national interest first in negotiations with the U.S. and engage in talks under the principle of mutual benefit, with the goal of reaching a comprehensive deal by early July.