Temple Food Designated as National Intangible Cultural Heritage

Photo : YONHAP News

The Cultural Heritage Administration announced on Monday that temple food has been designated as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage item.Temple food refers to food traditions passed down in Buddhist temples, encompassing both monks’ daily meals and formal rituals such as “barugongyang,” which involves eating mindfully from a set of lacquered wooden bowls and not wasting any food.Rooted in Buddhist principles, temple food is made without meat, fish, or pungent ingredients like garlic and green onions.Authorities noted the cuisine’s cultural significance, its embodiment of the Buddhist value of non-killing, and its evolution alongside Korean food culture over centuries.It was also recognized for its distinctive use of fermented foods and local ingredients.However, the heritage body also said that because temple food is passed down collectively by monks and varies by temple, it will be designated as a “community-based” heritage without a specific holder.