Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung paid tribute to the older generation on Monday while campaigning in Seoul’s central-western districts.During a visit to the Korean Senior Citizens Association, he expressed gratitude for the contributions that older adults have made to the nation’s development and listened to their views on how to overcome today’s challenges.Lee urged those present to pass on their wisdom to younger generations.He also visited the tomb of independence activist Kim Koo, pledging to turn the country into a cultural powerhouse based on the “power of culture” that Kim emphasized.Meanwhile, the Democratic Party said a wave of government officials who had been dispatched to the presidential office have recently been promoted and called on the government to suspend all personnel appointments until the next administration takes office.