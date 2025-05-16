Witness Recalls Hearing Ex-Special Warfare Commander Say He’d Break Down Door during Martial Law

Photo : YONHAP News

A military officer has testified that he heard former Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-keun on the phone with someone when the country was under martial law and witnessed Kwak saying he’d break down the door and get in.Park Jeong-hwan, chief of staff of the Army Special Warfare Command, delivered the testimony on Monday during the fourth hearing of former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s insurrection trial at the Seoul Central District Court.Park told the court that during the martial law period, his then-boss, Kwak, received many calls from someone regarding the dispatch of helicopters and repeatedly expressed willingness to break down the door and get in.But Park said he does not know who was on the other end of the call.During Yoon’s impeachment trial, Kwak previously told the Constitutional Court that the former president called him on a secure phone on the night of martial law, urging him to break down the door of the National Assembly and drag lawmakers out.Park said that Kwak then ordered his subordinates to break the window, break down the door, and drag out lawmakers so that they could not vote down martial law.