Democratic Party Releases Photos of Judge Jee Kui-youn, Hostess Bar

Photo : YONHAP News

The Democratic Party has released photos that appear to show Judge Jee Kui-youn of the Seoul Central District Court at the hostess bar where he is accused of enjoying lavish nights out and allowing another person to pay the bill.At a briefing Monday, party spokesperson Noh Jong-myun released a photo that showed what he said was the interior of the hostess bar in question, as well as a photo of Jee purportedly sitting next to two acquaintances inside the same establishment.Pointing out similarities between the two photos, Noh said Jee “shamelessly lied” despite photographic evidence and that the country cannot trust him as a judge.Noh demanded that Jee be stripped of his position at the Seoul Central District Court.Last week, Democratic Party Rep. Kim Yong-min claimed to have received a tip about Jee visiting a hostess bar multiple times without paying once.Jee is the judge overseeing former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s insurrection trial.