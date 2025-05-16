Kim Moon-soo, Lee Jun-seok Appear Together amid ‘Big Tent’ Merger Speculation

Photo : YONHAP News

People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo and New Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok appeared together at a debate hosted by Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon on Monday, amid ongoing speculation about a potential conservative “big tent” merger.During the event, Kim praised Lee as the MVP of the previous day’s televised debate, while Lee expressed agreement with Kim’s proposal to expand Seoul city's social welfare policies nationwide.Earlier in the day Kim visited the Korean Senior Citizens Association, where he pledged to increase financial support for vulnerable groups, expand job opportunities for older adults, and subsidize long-term care services.To mark Coming of Age Day on Monday, he also announced a slate of youth-focused policies, including housing support for young people and newlyweds, increased university scholarships, and a plan to reintroduce bonus points for military service.Meanwhile, Lee Jun-seok held a press conference in which he accused Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung of showing irresponsibility, complacency and hypocrisy during the televised debate, while insisting that the presidential race should be a one-on-one contest between the two.