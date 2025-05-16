Presidential Contenders Reveal Different Approaches to Trade Negotiations with US

Photo : YONHAP News

Presidential candidates presented different approaches to negotiating with the U.S. on trade issues in their first televised debate ahead of the June 3 election.Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung said Sunday that there is no need to conclude a trade deal with the U.S. in a rushed manner, stressing that the most important principle in negotiating tariffs with the U.S. is the national interest.Lee said he believes it would be difficult for the U.S. to maintain the tariffs it has put in place and reiterated that South Korea should not rush into the negotiations.People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo said trust is the most important factor in negotiating with U.S. President Donald Trump, adding that if elected he would immediately seek a summit with Trump.He said only when there’s mutual trust can the South Korea-U.S. alliance grow stronger, claiming that he and Trump have the friendliest of relationships.The New Reform Party’s candidate, Lee Jun-seok, said it must be made clear that South Korea and the U.S. are not simply trade partners but also allies in terms of security and strategy.He said what the nation needs now is to put the national interest ahead of emotions, stressing the need to respond strategically and with a cool head if the other party comes out strong.