Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Presidential Contenders Reveal Different Approaches to Trade Negotiations with US

Written: 2025-05-19 15:37:06Updated: 2025-05-19 18:44:56

Presidential Contenders Reveal Different Approaches to Trade Negotiations with US

Photo : YONHAP News

Presidential candidates presented different approaches to negotiating with the U.S. on trade issues in their first televised debate ahead of the June 3 election.

Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung said Sunday that there is no need to conclude a trade deal with the U.S. in a rushed manner, stressing that the most important principle in negotiating tariffs with the U.S. is the national interest. 

Lee said he believes it would be difficult for the U.S. to maintain the tariffs it has put in place and reiterated that South Korea should not rush into the negotiations. 

People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo said trust is the most important factor in negotiating with U.S. President Donald Trump, adding that if elected he would immediately seek a summit with Trump. 

He said only when there’s mutual trust can the South Korea-U.S. alliance grow stronger, claiming that he and Trump have the friendliest of relationships.

The New Reform Party’s candidate, Lee Jun-seok, said it must be made clear that South Korea and the U.S. are not simply trade partners but also allies in terms of security and strategy. 

He said what the nation needs now is to put the national interest ahead of emotions, stressing the need to respond strategically and with a cool head if the other party comes out strong.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >