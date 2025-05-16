Kumho Tire Factory Fire 95% Contained

Photo : YONHAP News

Fire authorities say 95 percent of the fire at a Kumho Tire factory in Gwangju has been contained as of Monday morning.The Gwangju Fire Department announced on Monday that efforts to put out the fire continue for the third day after a pile of tire materials inside the factory in the city’s Gwangsan District reignited.The department said it is aiming to fully contain the fire before the end of the day.On Monday morning, the department and the Gwangju Metropolitan Police began questioning factory officials and reviewing footage of CCTVs installed within the factory in an attempt to identify the cause of the fire.Gwangsan District and Kumho Tire are estimated to have received some 110 reports of fire damage as of Monday morning.Meanwhile, Gwangju has asked the government to designate the factory as a special disaster zone and an area where employment conditions have deteriorated significantly.Regions designated as special disaster zones are eligible for various forms of state support, including support for recovery efforts and assistance for affected residents.