Photo : YONHAP News

Kim Hye-seong, who has been one of the hottest hitters since being called up to the majors, remains on his team’s roster despite the return of Tommy Edman.Instead, on Monday the Dodgers released Chris Taylor to make room for Edman, who returned from the injured list.Kim was called up after Edman was put on the injured list and has since had 14 hits in 31 at-bats, one home run, five RBIs and three stolen bases.The former Kiwoom Heroes utilityman started off the regular season in the minors.Kim did not play in the Dodgers’ 6-4 loss against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.