Another SPC Factory Worker Dies on the Job

Photo : YONHAP News

Yet another worker has died on the job at an affiliate of food and beverage company SPC Group.Police in Siheung, Gyeonggi Province, said the woman in her 50s was found dead at an SPC Samlip factory around 3 a.m. Monday.They believe her upper body got stuck as she was lubricating a conveyor belt used to transport baked goods.Police are interviewing witnesses and securing CCTV footage to determine the cause of the accident.If they find evidence that safety regulations were violated, those responsible can face charges of causing death or injury by gross negligence.The labor ministry also plans to investigate whether there were any violations of the Industrial Safety and Health Act or the Serious Accident Punishment Act.There have been other workplace injuries and deaths at SPC-affiliated companies over the years.In August 2023, a woman in her 50s died on the job after getting stuck in a mixing machine at a Shany factory in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province.Previously, a woman in her 20s got stuck in a sauce stirrer at the SPL bakery factory where she worked in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, and was fatally injured in October 2022.