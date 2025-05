Photo : KBS News

Overseas voting will begin Tuesday ahead of the 21st presidential election on June 3.According to the National Election Commission(NEC) on Monday, overseas voters will be able to cast their ballots from Tuesday through May 26 at 223 voting booths in 118 countries.Voting booths were established for the first time in four countries where South Korea recently opened diplomatic missions: Cuba, Luxembourg, Lithuania and Estonia.The NEC urged overseas voters to check voting days in advance as they may differ by country.Eligible voters must present photo identification, and those who have not yet registered their addresses with the South Korean government should bring their visas or green cards to verify their nationality.Voters who do not cast ballots overseas after registering to do so can vote in South Korea starting eight days before Election Day so long as they notify the NEC office of their jurisdiction.