KMA: Daytime Temperatures South of Gyeonggi to Rise to 30°C

Photo : YONHAP News

Daytime temperatures in the inland regions below the southern part of Gyeonggi Province are forecast to rise to around 30 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), morning lows around the country on Tuesday are projected to range between 15 and 20 degrees, before daytime highs surge to between 22 and 32 degrees.While mercury is projected to rise past 25 in most areas during daytime, it is likely to surpass 30 degrees in southern Gyeonggi, inland regions in the central Chungcheong provinces, and in the nation's southern regions.The ozone concentration in the capital area, eastern Gangwon, central Chungcheong and southeastern North Gyeongsang regions is forecast to reach the "bad" level of between zero-point-091 and zero-point-15 parts per billion(ppb).Sporadic rains are expected between Monday night and Tuesday morning, up to 20 millimeters in the capital area and Gangwon, up to ten millimeters in North Chungcheong, and less than five millimeters in South Chungcheong and North Gyeongsang.Between Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon, precipitation is predicted to hit areas along the east coast, the southern coast, as well as the southernmost island of Jeju.