Photo : YONHAP News

Trainee doctors who walked off the job to protest the government’s health care reforms will be allowed to return before the second half of the year's training begins.According to the health ministry on Monday, additional recruitment will take place from Tuesday until the end of the month to reflect recommendations from the medical community.Each teaching hospital will autonomously recruit additional trainees, with details available on the Korean Hospital Association's website.The new recruits are expected to begin training on June 1 and those in the upper years of study will be allowed to apply for exams in February 2026 so they can qualify to specialize in their chosen fields.The ministry will consult with the Military Manpower Administration to allow male trainees who became eligible for mandatory military service after leaving their training to postpone enlistment.