Ethnic Korean from China Stabs 2 People in Siheung, Police Find 2 Dead Bodies during Manhunt

Photo : YONHAP News

An ethnic Korean from China stabbed two people in Siheung, Gyeonggi Province, after which police investigating the case found two dead bodies at the suspect's residence and a nearby area.According to the Siheung Police Station on Monday, the suspect in his 50s fled after stabbing the owner of a convenience store in Siheung's Jeongwang neighborhood at around 9:34 a.m.The store owner in her 60s suffered serious wounds to her abdomen and face.The police, who arrived at the suspect's home at around 11 a.m. after an inquiry into his vehicle, found an unidentified body inside with investigators suspecting the person had died several days earlier.While being hunted by the police, the suspect stabbed a man in his 70s at around 1:21 p.m. inside a park about two kilometers from the convenience store, causing the victim to suffer a wound to the abdomen.With the suspect yet to be captured, the police found a second unidentified body around 2 p.m. at a home across the street from the convenience store.