Health authorities said there has yet to be any unusual trend in South Korea regarding a resurgence of COVID-19 in Hong Kong.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) on Monday, 146 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 between May 4 and 10, up from 115 in the previous week.The weekly tallies have been fluctuating the past eight weeks between about 100 and 200, with the KDCA saying it will closely monitor the situation at home and abroad.According to authorities in Hong Kong, 30 COVID-related deaths were reported in the past month, and the ratio of confirmed cases spiked to the highest 13-point-66 percent in a year.The KDCA said vaccines administered in the country are effective in targeting the variant virus currently spreading in Hong Kong.