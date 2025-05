Photo : YONHAP News

Police are actively searching for an ethnic Korean from China who is suspected of killing two people and stabbing two others in Siheung, Gyeonggi Province.The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police said on Monday the man in his 50s, identified as Cha Cheol-nam, is wanted by authorities.Cha, born in 1968, is suspected of killing two people some time this month at his Siheung home and elsewhere, and stabbing two others - a convenience store owner and his landlord - earlier on Monday.The suspect is around 170 centimeters tall with a medium build, and is partially bald.At the time of the stabbing, Cha was spotted wearing a black jumper, white running shoes, black gloves and a white mask, although the police added that he could have changed clothes after fleeing on a bicycle.