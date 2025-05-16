Anti-Corruption Body Looking into Hostess Bar Bribery Allegations against Judge in Yoon Trial

Photo : YONHAP News

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO) has launched an investigation into allegations that the judge overseeing former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s insurrection trial was treated to multiple visits to a high-end hostess bar.The CIO said Tuesday that it assigned the case to its third investigative division after multiple civic groups filed a criminal complaint accusing Judge Jee Kui-youn of accepting bribes and violating anti-graft laws.The same unit is also handling a separate complaint that accuses Jee of abuse of power for rescinding a detention warrant for Yoon in March.Two Democratic Party lawmakers initially raised the bribery allegations, claiming Jee was entertained on numerous occasions at a hostess bar by someone with a vested interest in his judicial duties.But no details have been specified such as when the alleged visits took place, how much they cost or who else was present.Jee denied the accusations in court on Monday, saying he has never even considered visiting such establishments.