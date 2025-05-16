Menu Content

Politics

S. Korea, US to Hold Working-Level Tariff Talks This Week

Written: 2025-05-20 12:57:18Updated: 2025-05-20 14:13:06

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States will hold director-general-level talks in Washington from Tuesday to Thursday to discuss U.S. tariffs on South Korean imports, including the 25 percent reciprocal tariff and separate duties on steel, automobiles and semiconductors.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy announced Tuesday that Director General for Trade Policy Coordination Chang Sung-gil will lead a delegation to meet with officials at the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative in Washington.

The South Korean delegation will also include officials from other ministries such as finance, agriculture and science.

The meetings will focus on six key areas: balanced trade, nontariff barriers, economic security, digital trade, rules of origin and commercial considerations.

These are expected to be the final in-person negotiations before South Korea’s presidential election on June 3.

This second round of technical discussions comes three weeks after the first and was arranged during ministerial meetings at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation trade summit on Jeju Island held last week.
