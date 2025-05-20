Overseas Voting Begins for South Korea’s 21st Presidential Election

Photo : YONHAP News

Overseas voting for South Korea’s 21st presidential election began Tuesday.The first polling stations opened at 5 a.m. Korea Standard Time at the South Korean embassy and consulate in New Zealand, and at the South Korean embassy in Fiji.This year’s overseas voting period will run through May 25 at 223 polling stations across 118 countries, with 258-thousand-254 overseas South Koreans eligible to cast ballots.Voters must present photo identification such as a passport, South Korean resident registration card, visa or permanent residency document at a designated polling station, such as an embassy or consulate.For the first time, overseas polling stations have been established in Cuba, Luxembourg, Lithuania and Estonia, where South Korea recently opened new diplomatic missions.Ballots were printed before candidate No. 6 from the Liberty Unification Party withdrew from the race, so any votes cast for the candidate will be considered invalid.