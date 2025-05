Photo : YONHAP News

Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung held an online meeting with overseas South Koreans on Tuesday and encouraged them to vote in the upcoming election.Lee emphasized the importance of overseas voter turnout, saying that “voting is stronger than bullets.”He also argued that people living overseas are often better able to view the nation’s situation clearly, free from misinformation.Lee criticized the lack of mail-in voting and limited access to polling stations abroad, calling for greater convenience for overseas voters.He also urged institutional reforms to boost turnout both abroad and domestically, including more flexible voting procedures, and accused the People Power Party of opposing such measures in an effort to suppress voter participation and maintain power.