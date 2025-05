Photo : YONHAP News

People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo has pledged to establish “10-minute cultural living zones” across the nation to ensure easy access to cultural facilities.At a policy event with the Federation of Artistic and Cultural Organizations of Korea in Seoul’s Yangcheon District on Tuesday, Kim outlined plans to expand community cultural centers and neighborhood performance venues so that cultural spaces are within a 10-minute walk for everyone.He also proposed establishing regional branches of national museums and performance venues to help make every region a cultural hub.Kim vowed increased support for young artists, expanded arts education in schools, and improved cultural access for low-income groups and people with disabilities.Additional proposals included tax credits for content creators, deregulation of the gaming industry, and the creation of a regulation-free zone for AI-powered cultural content.