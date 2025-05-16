Menu Content

Suspect Arrested in Siheung Knife Rampage, Confesses to Killings

Written: 2025-05-20 14:25:34Updated: 2025-05-20 14:44:59

Suspect Arrested in Siheung Knife Rampage, Confesses to Killings

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have made an emergency arrest of 57-year-old Cha Cheol-nam, an ethnic Korean of Chinese nationality, on suspicion of killing two people and stabbing two others in a knife rampage in Siheung, Gyeonggi Province.

Cha was apprehended Monday evening, roughly ten hours after the first stabbing was reported, following a citywide manhunt.

He is accused of murdering two Chinese nationals and injuring a convenience store owner and his landlord, both of whom were hospitalized with serious stab wounds.

The two deceased victims are believed to be brothers, with one body discovered at his own home while the other was found at Cha’s residence.

Police say the killings likely took place several days earlier based on the state of decomposition.

When questioned by reporters, Cha claimed his actions were driven by long-standing financial disputes.

Authorities plan to request a detention warrant after further questioning and are continuing their investigation.
