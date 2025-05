Photo : YONHAP News

A major fire at Kumho Tire’s Gwangju plant was fully extinguished Tuesday, three days after it broke out.Three people were injured, one employee and two firefighters, while more than 12-hundred nearby residents reported damage and health issues such as headaches, nausea and dizziness.The blaze damaged up to 65 percent of the plant’s western section, which contains key tire production equipment, with recovery expected to take several months.The city of Gwangju and the Gwangju City Council have asked the national government to designate the area as a special disaster and employment crisis zone to secure compensation for residents and increase job stability for workers.The fire is believed to have been caused by a spark from an industrial electric oven in the plant’s rubber mixing section.