Minor Reform Party’s Lee Won’t Consider Joining Forces with PPP’s Kim

Minor Reform Party presidential candidate Lee Jun-seok said he has no intention of joining forces with conservative People Power Party(PPP) candidate Kim Moon-soo, as related procedures and the process itself would seem like a return to an outdated convention.On a local radio show Tuesday, Lee said he would not merge campaigns with Kim even if their combined support rating were to surpass that of the current front-runner, liberal Democratic Party(DP) candidate Lee Jae-myung.When asked if a public apology from the pro-Yoon Suk Yeol faction within the PPP could be a precondition for such a merger, the Reform Party candidate said he had never considered any such prerequisite and had no expectations.Referring to the three-way race that resulted in his dramatic victory during last year’s general elections, when he secured a seat representing the Gyeonggi Hwaseong-B district, Lee Jun-seok said a similar equation would be the only way to defeat the DP candidate.The minor party candidate said it is impossible to win over the DP’s Lee by joining forces with the PPP’s Kim, stressing that voters, especially young people, should direct their support toward him to bring down the DP candidate’s rating from the upper 40 percent range.