Survey: Proportion of Marriage-Minded Women Sees Big Jump in Past Year

Photo : YONHAP News

A survey by the Presidential Committee on Ageing Society and Population Policy showed that the proportion of women who intend to get married has jumped nearly ten percentage points in the past year.According to a survey in March that followed a poll the previous March and another in September, 48-point-two percent of women intended to marry in March last year, but the number rose to 55-point-seven percent six months later and reached 57-point-four percent in March 2025.Positive perceptions of marriage among both genders gradually increased, from 70-point-nine percent in March 2024 to 71-point-five percent in September and 72-point-nine percent in March this year.The proportion of respondents who said couples should have children, which stood at 61-point-one percent in March 2024, surged to 70-point-nine percent a year later.When asked what dual-income families need most when raising children, 55-point-six percent said they need a workplace culture where parents can freely make use of childrearing support measures.Thirty-nine-point-eight percent mentioned guaranteed opportunities and time for child care services.