Czech Authorities Appeal Injunction Suspending Nuclear Plant Construction Deal with S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Energy authorities in the Czech Republic have appealed a court injunction that currently stands in the way of a multibillion-dollar nuclear power plant construction deal with South Korea.According to industry sources on Tuesday, Elektrárna Dukovany II(EDU II), a subsidiary of the state-run energy company ČEZ, which is in charge of the project, filed the appeal on Monday with the country’s Supreme Administrative Court.The move comes after a regional court in the European country issued an injunction to halt the signing of the contract between Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power(KHNP) and EDU II just one day before the planned signing on May 7.The suspension is set to remain in place until a ruling in an administrative suit filed by French energy company EDF, which lost to the KHNP in the tender process.Earlier in the month, ČEZ CEO Daniel Beneš called on the court to make a swift decision as the matter concerns a nation’s legal stability and the credibility of its energy strategy.The project, estimated to be worth 26 trillion won, or 18-point-six billion U.S. dollars, involves the construction of two reactors at the Dukovany nuclear power plant.