38 North: N. Korea Making Preparations for Wonsan-Kalma Beach Resort Opening

Photo : YONHAP News / Korean Central News Agency

A U.S.-based website on North Korea said commercial satellite imagery has detected signs that the regime is making preparations for an opening event at the Wonsan-Kalma Beach Resort.Citing satellite images taken Sunday, 38 North said beach furniture appears to have been set up along the shoreline.The website said work that had been going on at several areas around the resort appears to be finished, most visibly at the water park, where colorful furniture has been installed.Twenty-seven vehicles, each slightly larger than a golf cart, were spotted at the resort’s tram station, and 38 North believes they are likely the light electric vehicles that were delivered to the resort in 2020.Saying no obvious preparations were visible for ceremonies that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is expected to attend, such as a temporary stage or a red carpet, the website suggested that the event may still be some days away.In July last year, the regime leader set May 2025 as the deadline to complete construction at the resort, which was initially supposed to open on April 15, 2019, before the project encountered delays due to sanctions-led material supply disruptions and the COVID-19 pandemic.