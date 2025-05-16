Agenda Set for Judges’ Discussion of Supreme Court Decision on Lee Jae-myung

Photo : YONHAP News

The agenda has been set for a discussion among the nation’s judges next week regarding the Supreme Court’s decision to reverse a not guilty verdict for liberal Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung and remand his case back to an appellate court for a retrial under the election law.Two agenda items were submitted on Tuesday as put forth by Kim Ye-young, chair of the judges’ association.The first item states that since the independence of trial proceedings is a value that must absolutely be guaranteed in a democracy, the judges will comply with the principles of fairness and democratic accountability as they monitor, analyze and discuss the controversy surrounding Lee’s trial.The second item mentions the public’s weakened faith in the judiciary and expresses deep regret over what it describes as an infringement on judicial independence.The association chair said it was deemed inappropriate for the judges to express their views regarding an individual trial and related procedures.The extraordinary meeting of the judges is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Monday.