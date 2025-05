Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States began a new round of working-level talks to discuss U.S. reciprocal tariffs and other issues in Washington on Tuesday.According to a source familiar with the talks, a South Korean delegation led by Chang Sung-gil arrived in the U.S. on Tuesday for the second round of “technical discussions” with officials from the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.The first round of talks took place in Washington on April 30 and May 1.Officials from the trade ministry as well as the ministries of agriculture, oceans, finance and foreign affairs are participating in the latest talks, which will continue through Thursday.The meetings will focus on six key areas: balanced trade, nontariff barriers, economic security, digital trade, rules of origin and commercial considerations.These are expected to be the final in-person negotiations before South Korea’s presidential election on June 3.