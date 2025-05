Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and France have agreed to enhance cultural exchanges ahead of the 140th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations, which falls next year.South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said Wednesday that Culture Minister Yu In-chon and his French counterpart, Rachida Dati, signed a letter of intention to that effect on Tuesday in Paris.The agreement specifies the scope and areas of cooperation on cultural heritage and activities involving culture and the arts.Under the agreement, the two countries will develop cooperative systems between institutions concerned with culture, the arts and heritage.The two sides will also collaborate on productions, performances and exhibitions, and will carry out promotional efforts in those areas.In addition, Seoul and Paris agreed to jointly plan various events to commemorate the 140th anniversary of diplomatic ties on June 4 next year.