S. Korea, EU Agree to Work Together to Counter Cryptocurrency Theft by N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the European Union held a policy meeting on cybersecurity and discussed responses to cyber threats worldwide, including cryptocurrency theft by North Korea.According to Seoul’s foreign ministry on Tuesday, the two sides held the seventh South Korea-EU Cyber Dialogue at the foreign ministry in Seoul.The talks were led by Youn Jong-kwon, director general for international security at the ministry, and Maciej Stadejek, director for security and defense policy at the European External Action Service.The policy dialogue is the first since 2020, when it was held virtually due to COVID-19.At the meeting, the two sides analyzed growing cyber threats and agreed on the need for close cooperation to respond to major threats such as the theft of virtual currency by North Korea.In addition, the two sides agreed on the need to share information and cooperate on investigations, given that cybercrime transcends national borders.