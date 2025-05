Photo : KBS News

Two senior prosecutors who led investigations into allegations against former first lady Kim Keon-hee have offered to resign.According to sources in the legal community, Lee Chang-soo, chief of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office, informed the justice ministry on Tuesday of his intent to step down, citing health reasons.Cho Sang-won, the deputy chief prosecutor who was in charge of the investigations under Lee, tendered his resignation the same day.The two senior prosecutors returned to office about two months ago, after the Constitutional Court dismissed the National Assembly’s motions to impeach them for deciding not to indict Kim in a stock manipulation case.The two are reportedly set to leave their positions on the eve of the June 3 presidential election.