Acting Finance Minister Kim Beom-suk says the government will mobilize all available resources to minimize the impact of the U.S. tariffs.Kim made the pledge Wednesday during a meeting with economy-related ministers at the government complex in Seoul, saying the government will prepare responses to item-specific tariffs on pharmaceuticals and semiconductors.The acting finance minister also said the government will pursue support measures for small businesses and for the industries hit by the steel and auto tariffs.In addition, the government announced plans to supply 28-point-six trillion won, or about 20-point-six billion U.S. dollars, to support export companies affected by the U.S. tariffs.The ministry plans to secure the funding through the supplementary budget that recently gained approval from the National Assembly.