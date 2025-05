Photo : KBS News

South Korea and the United States have kicked off a joint excavation project to recover the remains of soldiers killed during the 1950-53 Korean War.Seoul’s defense ministry said Wednesday that its excavation team began the work the same day in Mungyeong, North Gyeongsang Province, alongside the U.S. agency in charge of accounting for prisoners of war and service members who remain missing in action.The project will continue through June 27 in the city’s Maseong area, where the two Koreas fought a battle during the war.The joint excavation team consists of about ten members from South Korea and some 20 from the U.S. side.Since 2000, the allies have made joint efforts to find the remains of soldiers killed during the war, and the latest is the 16th such effort.