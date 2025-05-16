Report: Russia, N. Korea to Exchange Several High-Level Delegations This Year

Photo : KBS News

Russia’s ambassador to North Korea has reportedly said the two nations will exchange several more high-level delegations this year.In an interview with the Russian daily Izvestia on Tuesday, Alexander Matsegora said the two nations expect to exchange several more high-level delegations before the end of the year, including on the occasions of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of North Korea on August 15 and the 80th anniversary of the founding of the North’s Workers’ Party on October 10.The top envoy added that the exchange of delegations will continue at the parliamentary and foreign ministry levels.Matsegora reportedly said that although North Korea did not send an official delegation to Moscow on May 9 for the 80th Victory Day, Russia’s most important holiday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s visit to the Russian embassy in Pyongyang that day held equivalent significance.The ambassador also mentioned that the treaty on the comprehensive strategic partnership between Moscow and Pyongyang has significantly strengthened bilateral cooperation, saying the deployment of North Korean troops to Kursk to support Russia was one of the most significant outcomes.