Physician Assistants Allowed to Perform 45 New Duties under Revised Nursing Act

Photo : KBS News

Under changes to the Nursing Act that are set to take effect next month, physician assistant nurses will be able to draft medical certificates, perform bone marrow aspirations, and carry out other tasks currently restricted to doctors.The Ministry of Health and Welfare announced rules on Thursday that clarify the scope of a physician assistant’s duties.Although the government had already announced and publicized the new act, it’s expected that some doctors will continue to oppose the changes on the grounds that it will shake the foundation of the medical licensing system.Physician assistant nurses must meet training requirements specified under the Nursing Act and gain at least three years of clinical experience, or at least one year of medical support experience.They will be legally authorized to perform 45 duties usually handled by doctors, including the insertion, replacement and removal of nasogastric tubes; the care of surgical dressings; and the provision of support and assistance during invasive surgeries.The health ministry said the changes are intended to protect nurses who fill the void when doctors are not readily available, adding that the new rules will ease anxiety among medical support personnel who have been working in a legally gray area.The ministry plans to hold a public hearing later in the day to invite opinions on the latest notice and finalize and promulgate the enforcement rules under the revised Nursing Act, which will come into force June 21.