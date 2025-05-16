Menu Content

Politics

PPP’s Kim Moon-soo: Unifying with Conservative Rivals Vital

Written: 2025-05-21 15:06:32

Photo : YONHAP News

Presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party said he looks forward to joining forces with his conservative rival, Lee Jun-seok of the New Reform Party, as part of his efforts to win the election.

Kim made the comments Thursday during an invitational debate for presidential candidates held by the Korea Broadcasting Journalists Club, calling Lee a leading contender who will eventually unify with him and bring election victory.
  
Kim also predicted that former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s recent departure from the People Power Party will help boost his approval rating and positively affect his campaign.
 
Regarding the establishment of ties between controversial right-wing Pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon and the Liberty Unification Party, Kim said currently his party has no special affiliation with them, but that he sees a need for them to have good relations with the People Power Party.
 
Kim said the campaigns of other conservative candidates such as former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo and former PPP Rep. Han Dong-hoon pose a problem, stressing that along with candidate Lee Jun-seok, they need to become one team to defeat Lee Jae-myung, the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, and overcome the national crisis.
