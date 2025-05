Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Metropolitan Government has adopted a technology that uses artificial intelligence(AI) to identify digital sex crime videos distributed on the web and complete the deletion request process in just six minutes.The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced on Wednesday that the number of cases reported to the Digital Sex Crime Victim Support Center increased by 468 percent compared with 2022, before the introduction of AI technology.The Seoul government first introduced the system to support the quick deletion of digital sex crime videos distributed online in 2023.The technology automatically finds illegal videos that were distributed online, 24 hours a day, through comprehensive analysis of video, audio and text information.Meanwhile, the Seoul Digital Foundation has changed its name to the Seoul AI Foundation to make a fresh start as the central organization in charge of the capital’s AI policy.