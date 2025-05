Photo : YONHAP News

Two Taiwanese nationals who visited an air show held within the U.S. Air Force base in South Korea and filmed fighter jets and facilities without permission were arrested and handed over to the prosecution.The Pyeongtaek Police Station announced on Wednesday that the two Taiwanese nationals were arrested and sent to the prosecution on Monday on charges of violating the Protection of Military Bases and Installations Act.They are accused of illegally filming facilities and equipment inside the base using cameras equipped with telephoto lenses during the 2025 Osan Air Show earlier this month.Visitors are usually free to take pictures at air shows, but the U.S. military prohibits citizens of certain countries and states, such as China and Taiwan, from entering the air show itself.Citing security reasons, the police say they cannot disclose what photos were taken or how many.