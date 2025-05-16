S. Korea, Japan to Mark Diplomatic Anniversary with Dedicated Immigration Checkpoints in June

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean and Japanese governments will commemorate the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations by offering fast-track screening for each other’s citizens at airports during the month of June.The Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Wednesday that throughout June, there will be dedicated entry screening counters at Gimpo International Airport and Gimhae Airport in South Korea, and at Fukuoka Airport and Terminal 3 of Haneda Airport in Japan.The dedicated counters at Gimpo and Haneda will be available for passengers traveling with Korean Air, Asiana Airlines, Japan Airlines or All Nippon Airways, while those at Gimhae and Fukuoka will welcome passengers from all airlines.But eligible travelers must be short-term visitors and their flights must arrive between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.South Korean and Japanese nationals who wish to use the system must register or complete their entry declarations in advance.