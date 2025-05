Photo : YONHAP News

Lee Jun-seok, the presidential candidate for the Reform Party, said Wednesday that he is squarely focused on fulfilling his duty to the younger generation that has consistently supported him and progressive voters who want reform.Speaking to reporters after attending the opening ceremony of the 2025 Asian Leadership Conference in Seoul, Lee shrugged off questions about the possibility of joining forces with conservative People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo amid lackluster approval ratings.Lee instead pointed to recent polls and said they will show a clear upward trend in support.Meanwhile, Reform Party official Kim Cheol-geun reiterated that Lee will not unify campaigns with Kim Moon-soo.He said many from within the People Power Party have been trying to contact the Reform Party because they are anxious that Lee will likely get a large part of the conservative vote.